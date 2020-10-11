St. Thomas police searching for missing woman

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Officials say Haley George, 26, was reported missing from a group home.
She was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 10, just before 9:30 p.m. by staff at the unnamed group home, police say.
Officials say George also goes by the last name Shawnoo.
She’s described as five feet four inches tall with a medium build, short dark hair and tanned skin.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.
