St. Thomas police searching for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Officials say Haley George, 26, was reported missing from a group home.

She was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 10, just before 9:30 p.m. by staff at the unnamed group home, police say.

Officials say George also goes by the last name Shawnoo.

She’s described as five feet four inches tall with a medium build, short dark hair and tanned skin.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

Story continues below advertisement