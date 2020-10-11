Menu

Canada

St. Thomas police searching for missing woman

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 3:08 pm
Officials say Haley George, 26, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 10, just before 9:30 p.m.
St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Officials say Haley George, 26, was reported missing from a group home.

She was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 10, just before 9:30 p.m. by staff at the unnamed group home, police say.

Read more: St. Thomas police issue second appeal to public for help locating missing woman

Officials say George also goes by the last name Shawnoo.

She’s described as five feet four inches tall with a medium build, short dark hair and tanned skin.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceMissingmissing personMissing WomanSt. ThomasSt. Thomas Policepolice missing personSt. Thomas missing person
