2 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle plunges into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a vehicle went into the Fraser River in Chilliwack on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 46000 block of Ballam Road.

RCMP said the vehicle flipped and plunged into the river, trapping three occupants — all Chilliwack youth — inside.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and one air ambulance was deployed, and that one person was flown to hospital from the scene.

