Gun, machetes used in early morning Albert Street altercation, say police

Shots were fired, machetes were wielded and one man ended up in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a Saturday morning “altercation inside a business,” according to the Regina Police Service.

According to a media release, police were sent to the 2100 block of Albert Street just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, they say they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police say their investigation suggests that following the altercation the victim was confronted outside of the business by three men who got out of a silver sedan. Two allegedly had machetes and one allegedly had a gun.

Police say the victim was shot while he attempted to get away.

Regina police are still investigating the incident which they say “posed a significant risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.