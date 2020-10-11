Menu

Canada

Discovery of possible Second World War device in Toronto prompts brief evacuation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police near the scene on Dunning Crescent.
Police near the scene on Dunning Crescent. Andrew Collins / Global News

TORONTO — The discovery of a possible Second World War device prompted the brief evacuation of several homes in Toronto’s west end Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Dunning Crescent in Etobicoke around 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that their bomb disposal unit was called in and that as a precaution a number of nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off.

About an hour and a half later police said a “device” had been secured and that it appeared to be inert.

They did not, however, say exactly what kind of device they found.

A short time later the evacuees were allowed to return home and the street was reopened.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
