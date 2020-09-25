Menu

Crime

Toronto police looking for owner of Second World War medals recovered during drug investigation

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:40 pm
Police released a picture of the recovered medals.
Police released a picture of the recovered medals. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of six Second World War medals recovered during a drug investigation.

According to a statement issued Friday evening, the medals were recovered by 51 Division and major crime unit officers on Sept. 11.

“During the investigation, [Second World War] medals were located that did not belong to the person they were investigating,” the statement said.

The medals were listed as a 1939-1945 Star, a Burma campaign star, a France and Germany campaign star, an Italy campaign star, a 1939-1945 voluntary service medal, and a 1939-1945 war medal with the Merchant Marines).

Anyone with information about the medals was asked to call 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

