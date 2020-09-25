Toronto police looking for owner of Second World War medals recovered during drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of six Second World War medals recovered during a drug investigation.

According to a statement issued Friday evening, the medals were recovered by 51 Division and major crime unit officers on Sept. 11.

“During the investigation, [Second World War] medals were located that did not belong to the person they were investigating,” the statement said.

The medals were listed as a 1939-1945 Star, a Burma campaign star, a France and Germany campaign star, an Italy campaign star, a 1939-1945 voluntary service medal, and a 1939-1945 war medal with the Merchant Marines).

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the medals was asked to call 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0925 19:51 Drug Investigation Leads To Discy Of World War 2 Medals, Owner Sought https://t.co/WYvLLKEi87 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 25, 2020