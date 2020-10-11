Three people charged in shooting death of Scotty Pate: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Scotty William Pate, London police say.

The 27-year-old was the victim of a shooting that happened Wednesday night near Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

According to police, a 40-year-old Londoner, 35-year-old Londoner and a 36-year-old from Windsor have been charged with manslaughter.

All suspects remain in custody and are set to appear in court at a later date, police say.

Read more: Scotty William Pate identified as victim of fatal east London shooting

On Friday, police said a post-mortem exam was performed, and Pate’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

In a statement to Global News, Pate’s cousin Chantel Moxley, remembered him as a prankster who was witty and full of jokes.

“Scotty came into the world as front-page news when he was born in the hallway of his mom’s house. Sadly, he has also exited the world [as] front-page news for tragic reason,” the statement read.

On Ashland Ave south of Dundas where @lpsmediaoffice continue to investigate a fatal shooting from last night. Victim has been identified as Scotty William Pate, 27, of London. Police say the shooting does not appear random. Read more here: https://t.co/mCns5W1tXH pic.twitter.com/aU23pifHNp — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) October 8, 2020

“He was [a] son, a brother, a nephew, grandson, cousin, friend, but most proudly, he was a father,” the statement continued.

“Your children have been robbed of a future [without] you. I only wish they are able to hold on to the memories they have with you that we are fortunate enough to carry with us.”

Police say investigators do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

There have been 14 shootings in London since the start of the year, four of which were fatal, according to police.

