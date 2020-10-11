Three people charged in shooting death of Scotty Pate: police

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Scotty William Pate, London police say.
The 27-year-old was the victim of a shooting that happened Wednesday night near Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.
According to police, a 40-year-old Londoner, 35-year-old Londoner and a 36-year-old from Windsor have been charged with manslaughter.
All suspects remain in custody and are set to appear in court at a later date, police say.
On Friday, police said a post-mortem exam was performed, and Pate’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.
The manner of death was determined to be homicide.
In a statement to Global News, Pate’s cousin Chantel Moxley, remembered him as a prankster who was witty and full of jokes.
Police say investigators do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
There have been 14 shootings in London since the start of the year, four of which were fatal, according to police.
Comments