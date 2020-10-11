Father-son duo record blues album from different countries as pandemic project

Graham Ord and his father Dane Stevens are separated by 7,388 kilometres but while in lockdown, they used the internet to shorten the distance from Kelowna to England with a pandemic project that came from the heart.

“It’s great to be together really all this way apart and it’s really nice to be working with Graham, my son,” said Stevens, a musician based in Essex, England.

Their passion for music provided an escape from the anxieties that they, like so many others, are facing during the pandemic.

“I said (to my dad), why don’t we write some songs together just for fun? Then we got carried away,” Ord said.

“I would sit here (in the studio), sing a few things into the phone or play something, and send it there. He would send it (back to me). I would put it into the program here and we would just go back and forth.”

The family blues album is now part of a legacy that the father-son duo is hoping to release to the world.

“We called the record Talkin’ ‘Bout Love after we went through all the lyrics and saw one was talking about love and thought that resonates because the reason we started this thing was out of concern for one another, looking out for each other, at this time,” Ord said.

They expect that if they meet their fundraising goal, the album should be released by Christmas this year.