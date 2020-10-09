The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 893: The history of punk-punk, part 2

- Alone together: How many times have you heard that during the pandemic?
- Deafening silence: I know what that means, but when you think about it, the juxtaposition is strange.
- Definitely maybe: A good title for a Britpop album, but an odd colloquialism.
- Walking dead: A TV show, yes, but zombies aren’t real. Are they?
- Pop-punk: Wait–what?
- Green Day, Walking Contradiction
- Green Day, Longview
- Bad Religion, 21st Century Digital Boy
- Rancid, Salvation
- Offspring, Gotta Get Away
- Goldfinger, Here in Your Bedroom
- Offspring, Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)
- Blink-182, What’s My Age Again
- Sum 41, Fat Lip
- Green Day, American Idiot
Trending Stories
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday at 7 pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday at 9 pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday at 8p pm
- Big Kingston – Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm
- The Wolf, Peterborough – Sunday at 8 pm
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday at 8 am
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sunday at 11 pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments