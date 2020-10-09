Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 893: The history of punk-punk, part 2

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Here’s a list of words that should not go together:
  • Alone together: How many times have you heard that during the pandemic?
  • Deafening silence: I know what that means, but when you think about it, the juxtaposition is strange.
  • Definitely maybe: A good title for a Britpop album, but an odd colloquialism.
  • Walking dead: A TV show, yes, but zombies aren’t real. Are they?
  • Pop-punk: Wait–what?
I know you know what I mean by “pop-punk.” It’s a universally accepted descendent of the original punk rock of the 1970s. But those words should not go together any more than “jumbo shrimp.” Back in the day, punk was created as an attack on pop music. So how did we make the jump from a band like The Dead Kennedys doing songs like “Holiday in Cambodia” to Simple Plan singing “Shut Up?”As weird as it seems, those two bands are related. Do a DNA analysis and it’ll come back positive. That’s because over the decades, pop and punk have merged into a hybrid that’s responsible for selling hundreds of millions of records and concert tickets and t-shirts.How did this happen? That’s what we’re looking at. This is part two of a history of pop-punk.Songs heard on this show:
  • Green Day, Walking Contradiction
  • Green Day, Longview
  • Bad Religion, 21st Century Digital Boy
  • Rancid, Salvation
  • Offspring, Gotta Get Away
  • Goldfinger, Here in Your Bedroom
  • Offspring, Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)
  • Blink-182, What’s My Age Again
  • Sum 41, Fat Lip
  • Green Day, American Idiot
Eric Wilhite has created this playlist for your listening pleasure.
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossOngoing Historypop punk
