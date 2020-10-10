Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., all contacts of previous cases: health authorities

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick' Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick
As the COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick spread- there is concern about the Atlantic bubble, but health officials say that at this time there are no consideration of restriction travel within the bubble. Alexa MacLean has more.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and all three are connected to a previous case.

In a release sent today, the province’s Department of Health and Community Services says all three cases are females under 19 years old.

All three are members of the extended family of someone who was previously diagnosed with the virus in the western region of the province.

Trending Stories

Read more: Welcome to Twitch U: Pandemic has some profs streaming lectures on gaming platform

The department says because the three were already identified as close contacts of a previous case, they were already quarantined and there is no risk of transmission to the community.

Newfoundland and Labrador now has nine active cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department is also advising rotational workers that the outbreak at the Teck Coal Mine in Elkford, B.C., is over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Public healthNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorAtlantic Canadaatlantic bubbleNL
Flyers
More weekly flyers