Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Dozens show up at anti-mask rally in Moncton, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 3:43 pm
Dozens rally in Moncton to protest COVID-19 restrictions and a mandatory mask-wearing order.
Dozens rally in Moncton to protest COVID-19 restrictions and a mandatory mask-wearing order. Callum Smith / Global News

Dozens showed up at a rally in Moncton to protest COVID-19 restrictions and a mandatory mask-wearing order.

The New Brunswick government announced Thursday that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places.

The protestors who gathered on Saturday argued that citizens need to stop listening to governments in order to achieve freedom.

Read more: N.B. health officials report 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Chris Sky, an anti-mask activist, allegedly planned to attend the Moncton event but was turned away at the Moncton airport.

On Friday night, he posted on Facebook:

“Shout out to the RCMP for safely escorting me back to Toronto! I will be at Dundas Square SAT Oct 10 12pm! I will also be speaking via live stream to our friends in Moncton, New Brunswick!”

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, and 34-year-old Jennifer Saccoccia were charged with violating the federal Quarantine Act.

Trending Stories

Read more: Survey shows Atlantic Canadians oppose lifting the 14-day quarantine period for travellers

Police said both were ordered to quarantine for 14 days when they re-entered Canada through Toronto, after travelling abroad.

But on Oct. 3, police said the man and the woman were seen at a 500-person, anti-mask-wearing rally at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto.

Read more: 2 charged by Toronto police for allegedly violating Quarantine Act after attending non-mask rally

According to a flier for the Moncton event that circulated on social media earlier this week, the event was organized by Jennifer Saccoccia.

Click to play video 'N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase' N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase
N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase

Global News has reached out to Canada Border Service Agency and New Brunswick RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jessica Patton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicMonctonanti-maskAnti-Mask RallyChris Sky
Flyers
More weekly flyers