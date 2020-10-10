Coronavirus: Dozens show up at anti-mask rally in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens showed up at a rally in Moncton to protest COVID-19 restrictions and a mandatory mask-wearing order.

The New Brunswick government announced Thursday that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places.

The protestors who gathered on Saturday argued that citizens need to stop listening to governments in order to achieve freedom.

Chris Sky, an anti-mask activist, allegedly planned to attend the Moncton event but was turned away at the Moncton airport.

On Friday night, he posted on Facebook:

“Shout out to the RCMP for safely escorting me back to Toronto! I will be at Dundas Square SAT Oct 10 12pm! I will also be speaking via live stream to our friends in Moncton, New Brunswick!”

Earlier this week, 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, and 34-year-old Jennifer Saccoccia were charged with violating the federal Quarantine Act.

Police said both were ordered to quarantine for 14 days when they re-entered Canada through Toronto, after travelling abroad.

But on Oct. 3, police said the man and the woman were seen at a 500-person, anti-mask-wearing rally at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto.

According to a flier for the Moncton event that circulated on social media earlier this week, the event was organized by Jennifer Saccoccia.

1:31 N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase

Global News has reached out to Canada Border Service Agency and New Brunswick RCMP.

— With files from Jessica Patton