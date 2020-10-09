Survey shows Atlantic Canadians oppose lifting the 14-day quarantine period for travellers

A public opinion and market research company in Halifax conducted a survey asking Atlantic Canadians if a 14-day quarantine period would no longer be required for those travelling from the rest of Canada, and the results show most respondents strongly oppose changing the travel restriction.

Narrative Research conducted the survey Sept. 24-29 with 1,911 Atlantic Canadians 18 years of age or older.

“Perhaps given the limited number of cases in the region, findings show that Atlantic Canadians have become more determined in their opposition to lifting travel restrictions,” said the company in a press release on Friday.

According to the findings, eight in 10 Atlantic Canadians now express some level of opposition to removing the 14-day quarantine period — up from 77 per cent in early August.

“A more notable change is evident when considering the level of opposition indicated, whereby Atlantic Canadians are now more likely to completely oppose (57 per cent vs. 42 per cent) lifting travel restrictions,” the report read.

Narrative Research said this strengthened opposition is linked to the resurgence of positive cases in multiple Canadian provinces.

As of Friday, a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a high school in northeastern New Brunswick.

The province’s public health agency also reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one in Campbellton involving a person in their 30s.

N.B. health authorities say they are ready for second wave of COVID-19

There are a total of 24 active cases in New Brunswick, with three people hospitalized and one in intensive care.

Although the vast majority of Atlantic Canadians oppose lifting travel restrictions to those living in the rest of Canada, Narrative Research said New Brunswickers are slightly less likely to be in opposition.

The results of the survey also show that Atlantic Canadians are opposed to reopening the Canadian border with the United States.

“Little support for such an action is evident, and opposition is almost unanimous across the region,” the company said. Narrative Research said that in accordance with CRIC Public Opinion Research Standards, it did not apply a margin of error to the results because responses were drawn from a “non-probability sample” — that is, “a panel sample where residents have joined a panel to share their opinions.”

