Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan won’t appeal ruling that was in favour of Indigenous teepee protest

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2020 12:16 pm
Click to play video 'Closing ceremony held for Walking With Our Angels camp in Wascana Park' Closing ceremony held for Walking With Our Angels camp in Wascana Park
The Walking With Our Angels camp came to a close in Regina, Sunday. Tristen Durocher began his journey in July to raise awareness about high suicide rates in northern Saskatchewan. As Daniella Ponticelli tells usmessage, his movement and us will go on.

Saskatchewan will not appeal a court ruling that was in favour of an Indigenous protest camp set up on the legislature’s lawn.

The province went to court last month seeking an order to remove 24-year-old Tristen Durocher and his teepee from Wascana Park.

Read more: Judiciary reaching out after teepee camp decision ‘a starting point,’ says IBA president

The Metis man arrived there after walking more than 600 kilometres from northern Saskatchewan to highlight the region’s high suicide rate and went on a ceremonial fast to call for action.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Graeme Mitchell ruled that Durocher could complete his protest, and found his actions to be constitutionally protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Durocher took down the teepee a few days after the ruling saying his 44-day vigil was complete.

Click to play video 'Regina judge allows Tristen Durocher to complete fast ‘without further incident’' Regina judge allows Tristen Durocher to complete fast ‘without further incident’
Regina judge allows Tristen Durocher to complete fast ‘without further incident’

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice confirmed Friday there would not be an appeal and said no additional information would be provided because the province is in the middle of an election campaign.

Trending Stories

Mitchell’s ruling struck down bylaws that restricted how the park can be used and gave the Provincial Capital Commission six months to craft new bylaws.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe had said the decision to appeal or not was the commission’s to make.

Moe has said he would be open to coming up with new rules if his party forms government again after the Oct. 26 provincial election.

Read more: Closing ceremony held for Walking With Our Angels camp in Wascana Park

Story continues below advertisement

“The ruling that I’d read was to relook at some of the bylaws in the province to ensure that they are accommodating for all in the province,” he said at a campaign stop in Regina last week.

“That’s a fair comment to make and that’s something that, if we form government again, I don’t think we would shy away from looking at the bylaws throughout the park.”

Click to play video 'Judge visits Walking With Our Angels camp' Judge visits Walking With Our Angels camp
Judge visits Walking With Our Angels camp
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan NewsWascana ParkRegina NewsMinistry of JusticePCCTristen DurocherProtest Campprovincial capital comissionwalking with our children
Flyers
More weekly flyers