Search ongoing for 2 suspects who robbed business, bear sprayed man: police

Saskatoon police continue their search for a pair of suspects who stole items from a business and then sprayed a man with bear spray early Saturday morning.

According to police, at roughly 2:01 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road after a man was bear sprayed.

Police found the 45-year old man who had been bear sprayed. He told officers a man and a woman entered the nearby business and stole items. The man went outside to see which direction to pair were travelling in, at which point he was bear sprayed.

The suspects fled on foot.

The male suspect is described as being 16 or 17 years of age, five-feet-eight inches tall and wearing black shorts, a black hat and a black jacket. Police say the female suspect is about 14-years-old, five-feet-five-inches in height and was wearing a pink hoodie.

A K-9 unit was used, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

