Man assaulted on Portage Avenue Friday night

Winnipeg police say a man is recovering after an assault downtown on Friday night.
Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Smith Street around 10 p.m. for a report of a man who had been assaulted.
Police say the victim is now in stable condition.
There’s no word if a weapon was used in the assault and police say no arrests have been made at this time.
