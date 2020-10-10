Man assaulted on Portage Avenue Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man is recovering after an assault downtown on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Smith Street around 10 p.m. for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

Police say the victim is now in stable condition.

There’s no word if a weapon was used in the assault and police say no arrests have been made at this time.

