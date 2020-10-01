5 face charges connected with beating of man outside Winnipeg bar last month

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are facing a number of charges after an attack outside a Winnipeg bar last month.

On Sept. 1, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Winnipeg police say a group of people assaulted someone outside a bar in the 700 block of Maryland Street.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from serious injuries to his head and face.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains with what police describe as life-altering injuries.

It’s believed the suspect and his attackers did not know each other.

Const. Rob Carver said reports suggest the victim had witnessed something he didn’t like, and when he tried to intervene, the group began attacking him.

“The victim made some comments to the accused, not threatening or confrontational comments, something about their behaviour regarding someone else, like, ‘Why don’t you just leave that person alone?'” Carver said.

“There was an uninvolved, or an unmentioned other party here, which prompted this violent attack.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested that night in the area of Sherbrook Street and William Avenue.

A second suspect, a 27-year old man, was arrested on Sept. 3.

On Sept. 13., police arrested a 17-year-old boy, followed by another two suspects, a man and woman, six days later.