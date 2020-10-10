Menu

Politics

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern casts vote early in country’s general election

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2020 8:18 am
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during the opening ceremony for Redcliffs School in Christchurch, New Zealand. Prime Minister Ardern has voted in the nation’s general election, a week before polls officially close. Ardern cast her vote in her Auckland district Saturday, Oct. 10, after visiting a market in the heavily Polynesian south Auckland suburb of Otara, where she was thronged by supporters.
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during the opening ceremony for Redcliffs School in Christchurch, New Zealand. Prime Minister Ardern has voted in the nation's general election, a week before polls officially close. Ardern cast her vote in her Auckland district Saturday, Oct. 10, after visiting a market in the heavily Polynesian south Auckland suburb of Otara, where she was thronged by supporters. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has voted in the nation’s general election, two weeks before polls officially close.

Ardern cast her vote in her Auckland district on Oct. 3 after visiting a market in the heavily Polynesian south Auckland suburb of Otara, where she was thronged by supporters.

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut in coronavirus solidarity

Ardern’s Labour Party has governed since the 2017 general election, when it was able to forge a narrow majority in New Zealand’s 120-seat Parliament in a coalition with the left-wing Greens and right-wing New Zealand First parties.

Recent polls show a more comfortable result this year, with the Labour Party leading the National Party, led by 61-year-old conservative Judith Collins, by as many as 13 points.

“We’re seeing really high turnout at the moment for advance voting,” Ardern said. “We want to make sure everyone uses their voice until election day.”

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern deems Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny ‘essential workers’ during COVID-19

Voters have four choices to make this year. They are picking a candidate to represent their electorate and choosing which party to give their “party vote.” Seats in Parliament are allocated on the basis of seats won and the percentage of the vote won by each party.

Voters also face two referendums. They will vote on the decriminalization of cannabis and on the legalization of “assisted dying” in limited cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
