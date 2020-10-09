102 years of wisdom: Calgary man shares his story through ‘kindness-gram’

Send this page to someone via email

Already 102 years long and still unfolding, we could all learn a thing or two from Dan Enslen’s life story.

He’s lived through the Great Depression, fought with the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War and overcome previous pandemics — he was born during the outbreak of the Spanish Flu.

So when the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society reached out to him to share a few inspiring words as part of a city-wide kindness campaign, he didn’t hesitate.

The society started the free “kindness-gram” initiative in the spring to spread some smiles and uplift people during the pandemic. Some 300 people have sent out special messages to family, friends, front-line workers and seniors.

“A kindness-gram is a simple way to send a thank-you to someone,” said Jessica White with the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Centre. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to celebrate the kindness we see in our neighbourhood. We want people to feel empowered to recognize that and celebrate it themselves.”

Do you know someone who as been kind or might need a note of appreciation? Fill out the information in the attached link and we'll send them a note of appreciation and a Kind Calgarian sticker. Let's spread the love with a kindness-gram! https://t.co/FVP3qvTZHU pic.twitter.com/GLN20LFG5B — Calgary Seniors (@Calgary_Seniors) April 23, 2020

Anyone can send a kindness-gram by writing a simple message online.

Then, once you press “submit,” comes something making the note even more special — a personal touch.

“I was writing them all out by hand, so I got to see all the kind words that came in,” White said with a huge smile. “It’s really special to see all those kind words in such a hard time.”

With more than a century of priceless wisdom, Enslen has his own insight as the world is still full of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not sure for how long, but I’ve been here for 102 years. We always managed to get over disasters and tragedies,” Enslen said.

“Things will get better. Things will be better. I have hope.” Tweet This

If you would like to send a kindness-gram, click here.