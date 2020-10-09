Calgary Flames sign goaltender Jacob Markstrom to six-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Flames landed coveted goaltender Jacob Markstrom when NHL unrestricted free agency opened Friday with a six-year contract worth $36 million.

Markstrom was hot commodity in a busy goalie market.

The 30-year-old Swede was crucial in the Vancouver Canucks’ 36-27-6 regular-season record.

His record was 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Markstrom backstopped Vancouver to the second round of the playoffs, but he was injured during that series versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thatcher Demko played the final three games. The Canucks bowed out Game 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Markstrom, six-foot-six and 206 pounds, posted a playoff GAA of 2.85 and a save percentage of .919.

Cam Talbot and David Rittich were Calgary’s tandem last season with Talbot getting the nod as the playoff starter.

Talbot, 33, went on the open market Friday and signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Markstrom’s $6 million annual salary is a significant raise.

His previous contract in Vancouver was $11 million over three years for an annual average of $3.6 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

Calgary also re-signed forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year deal.