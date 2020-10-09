Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames sign goaltender Jacob Markstrom to six-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 4:29 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames landed coveted goaltender Jacob Markstrom when NHL unrestricted free agency opened Friday with a six-year contract worth $36 million.

Markstrom was hot commodity in a busy goalie market.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: An NHL ‘silly season’ like no other

The 30-year-old Swede was crucial in the Vancouver Canucks’ 36-27-6 regular-season record.

His record was 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Markstrom backstopped Vancouver to the second round of the playoffs, but he was injured during that series versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thatcher Demko played the final three games. The Canucks bowed out Game 7.

Markstrom, six-foot-six and 206 pounds, posted a playoff GAA of 2.85 and a save percentage of .919.

Cam Talbot and David Rittich were Calgary’s tandem last season with Talbot getting the nod as the playoff starter.

Talbot, 33, went on the open market Friday and signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Braden Holtby to two-year deal

Markstrom’s $6 million annual salary is a significant raise.

His previous contract in Vancouver was $11 million over three years for an annual average of $3.6 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

Calgary also re-signed forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year deal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
