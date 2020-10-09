Coronavirus: 21 COVID-19 cases connected with Hamilton’s SPINCO, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health says the COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown gym now accounts for 21 COVID-19 cases, as of Friday.

The city says the virus has spread to 20 people with ties to the gym’s customers and a case in one staff member.

The outbreak began on Monday with just three cases — two patrons and one staff member — reporting positive test results.

The studio initially cancelled classes for the rest of the week. Public health says the studio is now temporarily closed for an investigation.

The agency has identified around 100 members connected with the business that have potentially been exposed to the virus.

On Friday, gyms were a target of the province’s new restrictions in a “modified Stage 2” for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa amid rising coronavirus cases.

The new measures, which are set to take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., also include the closure of indoor dining at restaurants and bars, as well as the closure of casinos, cinemas, and performing arts centres.

The measures are set to last for at least 28 days.

On Thursday, during an emergency operations centre (EOC) update, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson categorized gym workouts as “high risk” and said that the city will work with the province in investigating safety protocols for workout businesses in the region.

“So we’ll continue to investigate that piece and pass on and discuss these issues with the province as well in terms of what they’re seeing out of other areas,” Richardson said.

In the meantime, the city’s chief medical officer is urging anyone feeling ill to avoid going out, particularly to a high traffic facility like a gym.

“Do not go to the gym if you’re not feeling well. Make sure to stay home or go and walk outside,” Richardson said.

Hamilton reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,296.

Officials say 42.1 per cent (62) of the city’s 147 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 127 active cases as of Oct. 9.

The city has only one outbreak at downtown gym SPINCO, which has seen the virus spread among 21 people — 20 people with ties to the gym’s customers and a case in one staff member.

An outbreak at Rygiel Supports for Community Living which began on Sept. 27 was declared over on Friday.

Halton Region reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Burlington reporting 29 new cases and Oakville reporting 16.

The region has had 1,520 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 187 active cases as of Oct. 9. Burlington has 69 active cases and a total of 365 coronavirus cases since March.

The region has a total of five outbreaks at two long-term care homes (Creek Way Village and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington and Amica Bronte Harbour and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

The outbreak at Tansley Woods has 18 total cases in five staff members, three residents and 10 other people connected to the home. Two people have died in the latest outbreak at the home.

Public Health Halton says 58.6 per cent (133) of its 241 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 95 of those cases with 48 (50.5 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported another nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,174 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 111 active cases as of Oct. 9.

The region has five outbreaks connected to the coronavirus, which includes four retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, Shalom Gardens in Grimsby, and The Meadows of Dorchester and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls) and one nursing home (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Since the pandemic was declared, 41 per cent (482) of the region’s 1,165 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The region has an overall total of 496 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are five active cases as of Oct. 9.

Public health says 33.2 per cent (165) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has a total of 200 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are seven active cases as of Oct. 9.

Public health says 37 per cent (74) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no institutional outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.

— With files from Ryan Rocca