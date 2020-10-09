Menu

Crime

More than $665,000 in contraband seized at Warkworth Institution in September

By Greg Davis Global News
Warkworth Institution officials say $665,000 in contraband were seized in September.
More than $665,000 worth of contraband was seized from Warkworth Institution during the month of September, the Correctional Service Canada reports.

In a release issued on Friday, the CSC stated a “significant” quantity of contraband was seized in the medium-sized federal prison about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The contraband seized included tobacco, marijuana, hash, shatter, ecstasy (MDMA), cellphones, SIM cards and USBs.

Read more: Visits suspended at federal prisons in Quebec to prevent potential COVID-19 spread

The total estimated institutional value of the seizures for the month is $665,819.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and using drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“The CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” said Mike Shrider, communications manager. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to report activities such as drug use or trafficking. Call 1-866-780-3784 if you have information.

