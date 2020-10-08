Black bear stumbles as it’s chased out of B.C. yard by little yapping dog

Send this page to someone via email

It appears some dogs really have no fear — no matter what their size — and will even face a bear if necessary.

Jersey the Jack Russell Terrier is very protective of his backyard in Port Coquitlam and didn’t like it when a black bear came strolling through on Tuesday.

What came next was caught on camera.

The bear, who clearly had the size advantage, was unsure of what to make of the little barking dog, and appeared at first ready to try climbing a tree.

However, when Jersey lunged at the bear, it decided to make a run for it. But Jersey wasn’t ready to let the bruin go quietly.

In the video, he can be seen barking as he chases the bear, causing it to stumble and fall to the ground.

The bear gets up quickly and escapes safely into the woods.