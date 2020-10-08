Menu

Comments

Environment

Black bear stumbles as it’s chased out of B.C. yard by little yapping dog

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 6:07 pm
Click to play video 'Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard' Small dog chases black bear out of Port Coquitlam backyard
A B.C. dog named Jersey showed no fear when he was captured on camera intimidating a black bear in his family's Port Coquitlam backyard. The Jack Russell terrier chased the bear down - he even sent it stumbling to the ground before the bear escaped safely into the woods.

It appears some dogs really have no fear — no matter what their size — and will even face a bear if necessary.

Jersey the Jack Russell Terrier is very protective of his backyard in Port Coquitlam and didn’t like it when a black bear came strolling through on Tuesday.

What came next was caught on camera.

The bear, who clearly had the size advantage, was unsure of what to make of the little barking dog, and appeared at first ready to try climbing a tree.

Read more: Thousands sign petition to relocate Coquitlam Crunch bear seen swatting at jogger

However, when Jersey lunged at the bear, it decided to make a run for it. But Jersey wasn’t ready to let the bruin go quietly.

In the video, he can be seen barking as he chases the bear, causing it to stumble and fall to the ground.

The bear gets up quickly and escapes safely into the woods.

