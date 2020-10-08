Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man burned while allegedly breaking into vacant Montreal North building

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 4:55 pm
Police believe the man broke into the building and was then somehow electrocuted. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Police believe the man broke into the building and was then somehow electrocuted. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire in a vacant building on Lacordaire Boulevard near Dumas Street in Montreal North on Thursday morning that left a 56-year-old man injured.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the man was located on Lacordaire Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. with burns to his upper body.

Read more: Montreal police investigating two suspicious fires on either side of the island

Police believe the man broke into the building and was then somehow electrocuted.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department was called in to put out a fire that broke out in the building.

Chèvrefils said there was significant damage to the structure.

Because the cause of the blaze is unknown, the file was transferred to the arson squad.

