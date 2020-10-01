Montreal police investigating two suspicious fires on either side of the island

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate potential arson attacks, discover a half-hour apart, have prompted police investigations on either side of the island of Montreal.

At 2:25 a.m., a 911 call reported a car fire on Baffin Street near Martinique in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Officers arrived and found a car in a driveway on fire.

It was quickly extinguished, but with the cause of the fire unknown, Const. Véronique Comtois of Montreal police confirmed to Global News that “it’s being investigated by the arson squad.”

Just over 30 minutes later, at around 3 a.m., officers on patrol in Montreal North spotted a dépanneur on fire at Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near Lacordaire Boulevard. Officers located what Comtois described as “an incendiary object” on the ground nearby.

Like the car fire on the West Island earlier, officers quickly extinguished the fire in the shop. Comtois said that the business sustained only minimal damage.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened in both instances. No arrests have been made.