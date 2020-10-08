Non-essential travel suspended for residents of a Quebec border community

Send this page to someone via email

In response to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases elsewhere, the New Brunswick government announced Thursday that starting at midnight, the agreement that allowed for non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec will be suspended.

“We recognize the strong bonds on both sides of the Restigouche River and we intend to continue to work with municipalities … and with the Government of Quebec to help make sure that everyone is safe and has access to things they need,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a press release.

“Given the situation in other provinces and in neighbouring areas of Quebec, we are being vigilant and frequently monitoring changes in those areas.”

The province said that at the entry point at Campbellton, residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec, will be allowed in to get groceries, prescription medications and essential goods and services not available to them in their own community.

Travel also continues to be allowed for work, medical appointments, to fulfill the terms of a child custody agreement and to obtain child care.

The province also noted that students can continue to cross the border to attend school for kindergarten to Grade 8.

High school students will also be allowed entry on Friday, Oct. 9, but arrangements are being made to provide remote learning for high school students beginning on Oct. 13.