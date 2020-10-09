What’s open and closed in London for Thanksgiving Monday 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This Thanksgiving, like the rest of 2020, will look a bit different this year as the region and province continues to grapple with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the holiday is normally a time for friends and family to come together and overindulge in food and drink, city and health officials are urging Londoners to keep celebrations close to home this time around.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued new public health guidance on Thursday, cautioning people against travelling to areas experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 case numbers — like the GTA and Ottawa — and encouraging residents to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to their household only or take festivities online.

The region has seen more than 71 cases of the virus so far this month, and more than 200 cases since the start of September, a noticeable increase compared to previous months — a fact which prompted Mayor Ed Holder to issue a plea to Londoners on Thursday.

“Please stay home this Thanksgiving. Please, don’t travel out of town. Please, stick to members of your household only. The stakes this coming weekend have never been greater, and we absolutely cannot afford to get this wrong,” he said.

Outside of travel recommendations, the MLHU also reminds residents to wear masks in public spaces, as well as at workplaces and in break rooms.

Londoners looking to bypass the mayor’s appeal by taking Thanksgiving plans outdoors will find the weather less than cooperative.

Environment Canada’s preliminary forecast for Monday is calling for a high of 19, cloudy skies, and a 30 per cent chance of showers through the afternoon.

If you find yourself needing to get out of the house for whatever reason on Monday, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the city that day:

OPEN:

select Shoppers Drug Mart locations, including 510 Hamilton Rd., 1225 Wonderland Rd. North (Sherwood Forest Mall), and 1224 Commissioners Rd. West in Byron.

all Rexall locations, excluding 1551 Dundas St. E.

Labatt Retail Store will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

East Park (mini golf and driving range only)

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

the city’s two assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, will be open with their regular hours

some restaurants may be open, but you will want to call ahead to check

movie theatres, excluding Imagine Cinemas in Citi Plaza

only the YMCA’s Bostwick and Stoney Creek branches are open Monday

CLOSED:

shopping malls including Masonville Place, Westmount Shopping Centre, and White Oaks Mall

grocery stores including Loblaws, Farm Boy, Food Basics, FreshCo, Metro, NoFrills, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, and Valu-Mart

most Shoppers Drug Mart locations excluding the ones listed above

all LCBO locations

all Beer Store locations, excluding 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., whose drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

banks and credit unions

both Costco locations

government offices, including city administrative offices

libraries

post offices — there will also be no mail delivery

London COVID-19 Assessment Centres are moving to an appointment-based system this week.

Carling Assessment Centre will continue to use the time-card appointment system until the transition to an e-booking solution is complete.

Individuals requiring testing will be given an appointment time upon arrival, to later return to the centre for testing.

Patients to be prioritized at this site will be adults and children who either have symptoms, have been informed they were exposed to a confirmed case, those who live or work in a setting that an outbreak has happened, or who are part of targeting testing initiative.

Oakridge Assessment Centre has also shifted to booked appointments only. Patients to be prioritized at this site will be those under 12 with symptoms and symptomatic essential health care works. A full list of symptomatic people who will also be prioritized is available on the health unit’s website.

To book an appointment at Oakridge, call 519-667-6886 and follow the prompt, leaving your name, call-back number and reason for the test. The health unit says people should get a call back within two business days.

London Transit service will be operational on Monday, with special schedules for the following routes: 1, 3, 5, 7, 12, 15, 16, 24, and 35.

All other routes will be on a holiday schedule, while routes 28, 30, 33, 36, 37, and 51, the community bus, will not be operating.

For those thinking of heading to the downtown, free two-hour parking in the core has been extended until the end of the year at municipal parking lots and on-street parking metres. The initiative can be utilized by using the code “B2B20” on the HonkMobile app and website.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village will be open throughout the weekend, and will mark its final day of regular public programming on Thanksgiving Monday.

Those feeling generous are also able to donate to the London Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive which runs until Monday.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel