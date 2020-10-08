Huronia West OPP bust illegal online cannabis business In Stayner, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they busted an illegal online cannabis business in Stayner, Ont., on Wednesday before noon.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home that police say was being used as a cannabis business called Chronic The Hedge Hog.

Police say they found six people in the home and a number of cannabis products, including marijuana bud, shatter, resin and edibles.

Michael Hutchison, 33, David Varley, 49, Debby Varley, 53 and Christopher Hutchison, 36, all from Stayner, Ont., along with Ashley MacIntyre, 24, from Wasaga Beach, Ont., and Lisa Miller, 52, from Collingwood, Ont., were each charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it and possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing it.

Michael Hutchison was held for bail. The remaining accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Collingwood court in December.

Further charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

