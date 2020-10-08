Menu

Crime

Huronia West OPP bust illegal online cannabis business In Stayner, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 4:50 pm
FILE - In this Nov. 27, Officers executed a search warrant at a home that police say was being used as a cannabis business called Chronic The Hedge Hog.
FILE - In this Nov. 27, Officers executed a search warrant at a home that police say was being used as a cannabis business called Chronic The Hedge Hog. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Huronia West OPP say they busted an illegal online cannabis business in Stayner, Ont., on Wednesday before noon.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home that police say was being used as a cannabis business called Chronic The Hedge Hog.

Read more: OPP seize, destroy more than 10,000 illegal cannabis plants in Midland, Ont.

Police say they found six people in the home and a number of cannabis products, including marijuana bud, shatter, resin and edibles.

Michael Hutchison, 33, David Varley, 49, Debby Varley, 53 and Christopher Hutchison, 36, all from Stayner, Ont., along with Ashley MacIntyre, 24, from Wasaga Beach, Ont., and Lisa Miller, 52, from Collingwood, Ont., were each charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it and possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing it.

Read more: OPP seize 235 cannabis plants in Caledon, Ont.

Michael Hutchison was held for bail. The remaining accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Collingwood court in December.

Further charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

