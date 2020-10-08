Ontario’s police watchdog closes investigation into Wasaga Beach incident

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has terminated an investigation into an incident that happened in Wasaga Beach, Ont., at the end of August.

During the morning of Aug. 27, a 21-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, was arrested by OPP for a number of offences.

She was put in a prison cell at Wasaga Beach’s OPP detachment when she began experiencing discomfort, according to the SIU.

Concerned that the woman may have gone into labour prematurely, she was taken to the hospital, the SIU says.

The woman was later discharged from the hospital without any abnormalities in relation to her pregnancy, the SIU.

“It is apparent on the aforementioned-record that the woman did not suffer any serious injury while in police custody,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the SIU is without jurisdiction to continue with its investigation and the file is hereby closed.”