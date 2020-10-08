Menu

Crime

Warrant issued 5 years after man disappears in Ottawa, found dead in Erin, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 1:31 pm
OPP are looking for 28-year-old Danick Bourgeois, who is wanted for second-degree murder.
OPP are looking for 28-year-old Danick Bourgeois, who is wanted for second-degree murder. OPP

OPP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a St. Albert, Ont., man nearly five years after the body of another man was found near Mississauga.

OPP say John Hatch was last seen alive the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2015, in the area of West Hunt Club and Merivale roads in Nepean.

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Waterloo Region, OPP say

The next day, Hatch’s body was discovered 450 kilometres away in Erin, Ont.

After nearly five years of investigation, OPP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Danick Miguel Bourgeois, a 28-year-old man from St. Albert, Ont.

Bourgeois has been charged with second-degree murder. OPP are urging him to surrender himself to the nearest police station.

Police are also asking anyone who may have knowledge of Bourgeois’ whereabouts to contact them toll-free at 1-833-517-8477, or to reach out to their local police service or CrimeStoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

OPP are advising people not to approach Bourgeois if he’s seen, but to call police immediately.

