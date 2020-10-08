Coronavirus: YCDSB scraps virtual school in favour of hybrid model

Send this page to someone via email

A school board north of Toronto is scrapping its virtual elementary school program in favour of a hybrid model that will combine in-class and remote learning.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the York Catholic District School Board says in-person students and their remote-learning peers will be taught lessons together beginning next week.

Previously, all remote learners were taught separately.

Interim director Mary Battista says remote students will now be taught virtually from their home schools, which will allow them to learn alongside their friends.

Battista says it will also allow for a more seamless transition from in-class learning to remote learning throughout the school year.

She says the change is being made due to various operational and staffing challenges in the current remote-learning model.