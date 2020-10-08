Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: YCDSB scraps virtual school in favour of hybrid model

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 10:59 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford praises province’s efforts to keep schools open as cases rise' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford praises province’s efforts to keep schools open as cases rise
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday thanked health and education officials in the province who are working to keep schools as safe as possible in the province as COVID-19 cases rise in the second wave. Ford added the $1.3 billion plan his government put in place for schools to reopen “has been working.”

A school board north of Toronto is scrapping its virtual elementary school program in favour of a hybrid model that will combine in-class and remote learning.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the York Catholic District School Board says in-person students and their remote-learning peers will be taught lessons together beginning next week.

Read more: TDSB moves hundreds of elementary teachers to online classes

Previously, all remote learners were taught separately.

Interim director Mary Battista says remote students will now be taught virtually from their home schools, which will allow them to learn alongside their friends.

Click to play video 'Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines' Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines
Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines

Battista says it will also allow for a more seamless transition from in-class learning to remote learning throughout the school year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She says the change is being made due to various operational and staffing challenges in the current remote-learning model.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaYCDSBYCDSB CoronavirusYCDSB Covid-19YCDSB Hybrid Model
Flyers
More weekly flyers