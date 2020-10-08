‘Quick arrest’ made after armed robbery of taxi driver in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP say officers made a “quick arrest” after a taxi driver was reportedly robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a report that a taxi driver had been robbed on Highway 62 near the community of Maynooth, about 25 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. The taxi driver was not injured.

The investigation led officers to attend a home in the area where the suspect was located and arrested.

Elwood Ostroskie, 39, of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, was charged with the following offences:

robbery with a weapon

assault with a weapon

transportation fraud

3 counts of failure to comply with a probation order

2 counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine)

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Thursday.

