Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘Quick arrest’ made after armed robbery of taxi driver in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 9:50 am
A Hastings Highlands man faces charges after a taxi driver was allegedly robbed on Wednesday.
A Hastings Highlands man faces charges after a taxi driver was allegedly robbed on Wednesday. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

Bancroft OPP say officers made a “quick arrest” after a taxi driver was reportedly robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a report that a taxi driver had been robbed on Highway 62 near the community of Maynooth, about 25 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. The taxi driver was not injured.

Read more: 26 arrested after firearms, 4,000 cannabis plants seized east of Bancroft: OPP

The investigation led officers to attend a home in the area where the suspect was located and arrested.

Trending Stories

Elwood Ostroskie, 39, of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, was charged with the following offences:

  • robbery with a weapon
  • assault with a weapon
  • transportation fraud
  • 3 counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • 2 counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
  • possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine)

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Armed man jumps from moving taxi in Kitchener after dispute with driver: police' Armed man jumps from moving taxi in Kitchener after dispute with driver: police
Armed man jumps from moving taxi in Kitchener after dispute with driver: police

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArmed RobberyBancroftTaxi driverBancroft OPPHastings HighlandsROBMaynoothtaxi robbed
Flyers
More weekly flyers