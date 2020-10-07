Edmonton-area malls cancel trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a tradition for many kids at Halloween, particularly when it’s cold outside — they head to the mall and trick-or-treat at the local shops.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Edmonton-area malls will not be handing out candy to the little ghosts and goblins this year.

The Northern Alberta Shopping Centre Association announced this week the following malls will not set up candy stands or allow retailers to hand out candy this Halloween:

Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre

Edmonton City Centre

Kingsway Mall

Londonderry Mall

Premium Outlet Collection, Edmonton International Airport

Sherwood Park Mall

St. Albert Centre

The association said the decision was made after careful discussion and review of the recently released Alberta Health guidelines for Halloween.

“When we talked about how we can best support our communities at Halloween this year, safety was the number one concern,” said Tammy Abbott, vice president of the Northern Alberta Shopping Centre Association.

“It was clear that if we want families to be able to safely celebrate Halloween the best way to do that is, as Alberta Health guidelines suggest, outside in their neighbourhoods.

“It is a little unfortunate because all of these centres have so much Halloween spirit, but this year, we’re asking everyone to follow the guidelines set out by Alberta Health that give us a great framework on how to have a safe Halloween outdoors.”

Abbott said many of the malls plan to come up with other creative ways to show their Halloween spirit.

