Comments

Health

Ontario MPP puts forward bill to make Daylight Saving Time standard time

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 4:28 pm
Click to play video 'How to improve sleep as Daylight Saving Time approaches' How to improve sleep as Daylight Saving Time approaches
WATCH (March 2020): Sleep expert Alanna McGinn shares her tips to improve your sleep and get better rest as we get ready to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time.

An Ontario MPP has put forth a bill that would essentially make Daylight Saving Time standard time, ending the practice of changing clocks back and forth by an hour twice a year.

Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean tabled Bill 214 – the Time Amendment Act, which would end the bi-annual tradition of moving the clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

Read more: Toronto researchers push to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, switch permanently to Standard Time

“Ontarians are sick of this outdated practice that comes with serious consequences for our health,” Roberts said in a tweet Wednesday.

The bill passed its second reading at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. No date has been set for the third reading.

Roberts said in a letter on Wednesday that the Attorney General would only enact the bill in “coordination” with Quebec and New York.

“I believe that by showing leadership in taking this step, Ontario can encourage our counterparts in Quebec and New York State to take similar action so that, together, we can put this issue to bed, and all be better rested for it,” said Roberts.

As of right now, Daylight Saving Time would end on Nov. 1 in Ontario.

“Academic studies from across the word have suggested that the bi-annual change can cause serious negative effects, such as increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes, and higher numbers of fatal collisions,” Roberts said in his letter.

The MPP said the bill would help to promote consumerism, with extended hours of daylight in the evening hours.

Ontario politicsOntario governmentDaylight Savings TimeStandard TimeJeremy Robertsend of daylight savings timeOntario PC GovermentBill 214Jeremy Roberts MPPThe Time Amendment Act
