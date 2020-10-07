Ontario MPP puts forward bill to make Daylight Saving Time standard time

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario MPP has put forth a bill that would essentially make Daylight Saving Time standard time, ending the practice of changing clocks back and forth by an hour twice a year.

Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean tabled Bill 214 – the Time Amendment Act, which would end the bi-annual tradition of moving the clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

“Ontarians are sick of this outdated practice that comes with serious consequences for our health,” Roberts said in a tweet Wednesday.

The bill passed its second reading at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. No date has been set for the third reading.

Roberts said in a letter on Wednesday that the Attorney General would only enact the bill in “coordination” with Quebec and New York.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe that by showing leadership in taking this step, Ontario can encourage our counterparts in Quebec and New York State to take similar action so that, together, we can put this issue to bed, and all be better rested for it,” said Roberts.

As of right now, Daylight Saving Time would end on Nov. 1 in Ontario.

“Academic studies from across the word have suggested that the bi-annual change can cause serious negative effects, such as increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes, and higher numbers of fatal collisions,” Roberts said in his letter.

The MPP said the bill would help to promote consumerism, with extended hours of daylight in the evening hours.

Soon we will follow the bi-annual tradition of changing our clocks. Ontarian’s are sick of this outdated practice that comes with serious consequences for our health. My new bill would end this practice. Let's work together with our neighbours and stop wasting time. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/fEuW1hjpZa — Jeremy Roberts (@JR_Ottawa) October 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement