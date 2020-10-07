Menu

Crime

Senior dies after being hit by stolen car in northeast Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video '2 pedestrians struck in northeast hit and run: Calgary police' 2 pedestrians struck in northeast hit and run: Calgary police
(Sept. 24, 2020) Police say two pedestrians were struck in a hit and run in northeast Calgary, leaving one in hospital in serious condition. Blake Lough reports.

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify the man responsible for killing a senior in a hit-and-run in the community of Falconridge last month.

Police said the 71-year-old man was hit by a stolen vehicle while crossing the road at the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive Northeast at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Read more: Elderly man rushed to hospital after hit and run in northeast Calgary

In a Wednesday news release, police explained the vehicle, a white 2010 Honda Civic, had been stolen from the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the same area.

Police said the 30-year-old owner of the Civic attempted to prevent the theft by climbing onto the vehicle, but the thief drove it out of the parking lot and turned east onto Falconridge Drive.

“As the vehicle turned, the owner fell from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries,” police said.

Trending Stories

It was then that the vehicle hit the senior, while heading east on Falconridge Drive.

“The elderly pedestrian was transported by EMS to hospital in critical condition,” police said. “Late last night, Tuesday, Oct. 6, he succumbed to his injuries.”

An elderly pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition on Thursday. Sept. 24, 2020. after being hit by a vehicle. He died in hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
An elderly pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition on Thursday. Sept. 24, 2020. after being hit by a vehicle. He died in hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Global News

Read more: Calgary police release graphic photos of toddler injured in suspected hit-and-run

The Civic owner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Civic was found abandoned a short time later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

