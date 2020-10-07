Senior dies after being hit by stolen car in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify the man responsible for killing a senior in a hit-and-run in the community of Falconridge last month.

Police said the 71-year-old man was hit by a stolen vehicle while crossing the road at the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive Northeast at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

In a Wednesday news release, police explained the vehicle, a white 2010 Honda Civic, had been stolen from the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the same area.

Police said the 30-year-old owner of the Civic attempted to prevent the theft by climbing onto the vehicle, but the thief drove it out of the parking lot and turned east onto Falconridge Drive.

“As the vehicle turned, the owner fell from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries,” police said.

It was then that the vehicle hit the senior, while heading east on Falconridge Drive.

“The elderly pedestrian was transported by EMS to hospital in critical condition,” police said. “Late last night, Tuesday, Oct. 6, he succumbed to his injuries.”

An elderly pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition on Thursday. Sept. 24, 2020. after being hit by a vehicle. He died in hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Global News

The Civic owner was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Civic was found abandoned a short time later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

