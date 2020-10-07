Menu

Crime

Vehicle strikes variety store twice, then hits man in parking lot: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2020 2:25 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say a 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an incident early Wednesday morning that resulted in $30,000 in damages to a variety store and minor injuries to a man in a parking lot.

According to police, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with an employee in a variety store on Rectory Street near Hamilton Road at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect then exited the store, got into a vehicle in the parking lot and drove the vehicle into the front of the store, shattering the glass doors.

Trending Stories

The man then reversed and drove into the store again before hitting a man in the parking lot and fleeing, at which point police say they were contacted.

As officers were en route, police say the suspect came back and assaulted the man who was struck by the vehicle in the lot.

The suspect was located and arrested but police say the man who was struck by the vehicle and then assaulted did not wish to pursue charges.

However, a 37-year-old London man is still facing charges in connection with the case.

Police have laid charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, failure to stop at the scene of a collision and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

