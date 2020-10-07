Coronavirus: London allows patios to operate through end of year

Send this page to someone via email

As part of efforts to assist businesses financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of London is extending temporary patio rules beyond normal fall expiry dates through to the end of 2020.

In a release on Wednesday, the city says businesses wishing to take advantage of the extension should contact the Back to Business (B2B) team at b2b@london.ca.

The extensions also require some “additional actions” to safely maintain and operate patios during the colder weather, including requirements around snow removal, portable heating units and tents and enclosures. More information about the requirements can be found on the city’s B2B page.

The city says that the B2B team “will work closely with (interested businesses) to ensure the right steps and guidelines are being implemented.”

“London’s businesses have shown that it is possible to create truly wonderful shopping and dining experiences while following all health precautions,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“We must help make the transition into cooler weather as smooth as possible so businesses can continue serving customers safely.”

The city says it will continue to follow the latest guidance from the Middlesex-London Health Unit as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. The city also notes on its website that the extension “may change if affected by directives issued by the Province of Ontario.”

As for 2021, the city says more information about what to expect for outdoor patios will be provided “later this fall.”