Pedestrian struck and killed on highway west of Edmonton

A 35-year-old man who was walking on Highway 16A west of Edmonton near Veterans Way died Wednesday after being hit by a truck.
Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on one kilometre east of Boundary Road between Stony Plain and Spruce Grove at around 4 a.m.
RCMP said a pick-up truck heading east on Highway 16A “collided with a male who crossed the path of the pick-up truck in the far right lane.”
Emergency medical services confirmed the man died at the scene. RCMP said he had “no fixed address.”
There were two people in the truck: a 29-year-old man and a 47-year-old passenger. Both were from Spruce Grove, RCMP said, and neither was injured in the crash.
Traffic in the area was affected for several hours as RCMP investigated.
