Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed on highway west of Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 16A near Veterans Way between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain in Parkland County on Oct. 7, 2020.
Fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 16A near Veterans Way between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain in Parkland County on Oct. 7, 2020. Global News

A 35-year-old man who was walking on Highway 16A west of Edmonton near Veterans Way died Wednesday after being hit by a truck.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on one kilometre east of Boundary Road between Stony Plain and Spruce Grove at around 4 a.m.

RCMP said a pick-up truck heading east on Highway 16A “collided with a male who crossed the path of the pick-up truck in the far right lane.”

Fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 16A near Veterans Way between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain in Parkland County on Oct. 7, 2020.
Fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 16A near Veterans Way between Spruce Grove and Stony Plain in Parkland County on Oct. 7, 2020. Global News

Emergency medical services confirmed the man died at the scene. RCMP said he had “no fixed address.”

There were two people in the truck: a 29-year-old man and a 47-year-old passenger. Both were from Spruce Grove, RCMP said, and neither was injured in the crash.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours as RCMP investigated.

