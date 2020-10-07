Letter that says N.S. Lands and Forestry released grey wolves is fake: province

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry Department tweeted that a letter circulating in Kings County claiming to be from the department is fake.

The letter says the department has released a pack of eight grey wolves in the South Alton area in Kings County and that the wolves are now migrating to the Annapolis Valley in search of prey.

“The ‘pack’ has been reported to be as far east as Starrs Point (Kings Co.) as far west as Cambridge Station (Kings Co.) and as far north as Aldershot (Kings Co.),” the fake letter stated.

The province said in a tweet that no grey wolves have been released by the government and officials do not know who circulated the letter or why.

Alert: This letter has been showing up in some mailboxes. It’s fake. We do not know who circulated it or why. There have been no Gray wolves released anywhere in Nova Scotia by any government agencies. pic.twitter.com/SbkFrT7jEc — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) October 7, 2020

