Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Letter that says N.S. Lands and Forestry released grey wolves is fake: province

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 1:20 pm
In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a four-year-old female grey wolf emerges from her cage as she is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.
In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a four-year-old female grey wolf emerges from her cage as she is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. National Park Service via AP, File

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry Department tweeted that a letter circulating in Kings County claiming to be from the department is fake.

The letter says the department has released a pack of eight grey wolves in the South Alton area in Kings County and that the wolves are now migrating to the Annapolis Valley in search of prey.

“The ‘pack’ has been reported to be as far east as Starrs Point (Kings Co.) as far west as Cambridge Station (Kings Co.) and as far north as Aldershot (Kings Co.),” the fake letter stated.

Read more: ‘Leave the rake in the shed and the leaves on the ground,’ nature conservancy group says

The province said in a tweet that no grey wolves have been released by the government and officials do not know who circulated the letter or why.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video 'Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast' Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast
Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaWildlifeLands and Forestrygrey wolfGrey WolvesNova Scotia WildlifeFake lettergrey wolves nova scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers