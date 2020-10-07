Coronavirus: Staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre tests positive

One staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the hospital, the staff member is currently at home self-isolating.
No other details were provided on the case.
According to the hospital, due to the high demand for testing, testing clinics for staff, physicians and their children who have symptoms have been implemented.
“Having this testing service available for our health-care workers during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ensures that we are able to get them back to work as soon as possible to provide care and support for patients at a time when we are seeing very high volumes,” Michele Ough, director of communications, told Global News.
