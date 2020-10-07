Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre tests positive

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 12:23 pm
Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Peterborough Regional Health Centre

One staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the staff member is currently at home self-isolating.

Read more: Coronavirus: Cases hold at 130 for Peterborough, area; COVID-19 tracker in works

No other details were provided on the case.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Peterborough drive-thru testing site reopens' Coronavirus: Peterborough drive-thru testing site reopens
Coronavirus: Peterborough drive-thru testing site reopens

According to the hospital, due to the high demand for testing, testing clinics for staff, physicians and their children who have symptoms have been implemented.

“Having this testing service available for our health-care workers during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ensures that we are able to get them back to work as soon as possible to provide care and support for patients at a time when we are seeing very high volumes,” Michele Ough, director of communications, told Global News.

In April the hospital had four staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases were resolved by mid-May.
In its Tuesday afternoon update, Peterborough Public Health reported 130 cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction, of which eight are active.
Story continues below advertisement

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough Public HealthPRHCPeterborough Regional Health CentrePeterborough hospitalPRHC COVID-19
