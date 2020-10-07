New COVID-19 assessment centre on Hamilton mountain to be at Mohawk College

Send this page to someone via email

Mohawk College will be the home of a new COVID-19 assessment centre on the Hamilton mountain.

It will replace the drive-thru testing site at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain arena, which is slated to close this Sunday and be converted back into an arena.

According to St. Joseph’s Healthcare, which will be staffing the site, it will be set up in a self-contained building separate from the main college campus and will have the capacity to handle up to 500 appointments every day.

It is scheduled to open Oct. 23 and will operate on a daytime schedule, which includes weekends.

Until then, the temporary assessment centre at St. Joe’s West 5th campus will continue to operate and will double appointment capacity by extending its hours from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., beginning next Tuesday.

“Its 10 days of extended hours will allow time for the site at Mohawk College to be fully equipped and operational,” reads a release from St. Joe’s.

Tests are only available by appointment, which can be booked online or by calling the Hamilton public health COVID-19 hotline at 905-974-9848.

Results from tests done at the Dave Andreychuk arena will still be available at that location until Oct. 23 on weekdays between noon and 3 p.m.