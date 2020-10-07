Ontario police watchdog investigating after man, 23, falls from Ottawa apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it said a man fell to his death in Ottawa’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a brief tweet on Wednesday that a 23-year-old man died after a fall from an apartment building in Ottawa.

The SIU said in its tweet that it is now investigating the incident, but did not provide information about why or where the death occurred.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) later said on Twitter that the incident occurred in relation to a police investigation in the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent but said further information would have to come from the SIU.

The Ottawa Police Service declined Global News’ requests for comment on the incident.

The SIU has yet to respond to Global News’ request for comment.

The SIU is a civilian body that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death, serious injury or sexual assault.

