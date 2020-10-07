Menu

Crime

Ontario police watchdog investigating after man, 23, falls from Ottawa apartment building

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:32 am
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa after it said Wednesday a man fell to his death from an apartment building.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa after it said Wednesday a man fell to his death from an apartment building. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it said a man fell to his death in Ottawa’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a brief tweet on Wednesday that a 23-year-old man died after a fall from an apartment building in Ottawa.

The SIU said in its tweet that it is now investigating the incident, but did not provide information about why or where the death occurred.

Read more: SIU investigating after London, Ont., man falls from balcony of King Street apartment

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) later said on Twitter that the incident occurred in relation to a police investigation in the 2000 block of Jasmine Crescent but said further information would have to come from the SIU.

The Ottawa Police Service declined Global News’ requests for comment on the incident.

The SIU has yet to respond to Global News’ request for comment.

The SIU is a civilian body that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death, serious injury or sexual assault.

Click to play video 'SIU investigating after arrest in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood caught on video' SIU investigating after arrest in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood caught on video
SIU investigating after arrest in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood caught on video
SIUOttawa PoliceSpecial Investigations UnitOttawa crimeOntario police watchdogOttawa police investigationOttawa man falling death
