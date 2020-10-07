Menu

Crime

More than 150 charges laid in 4-day crackdown on loud mufflers: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2020 11:13 am
The four-day crackdown comes in response to community complaints about street racing and loud vehicles.
Police in London, Ont., have laid more than 150 charges following a four-day crackdown on vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems.

The traffic initiative ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 and police say it came in response to ongoing complaints about street racing and loud vehicles.

Read more: London police call first bicycle registry a ‘success’; two bikes recovered in one weekend

A total of 110 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act for vehicles with no muffler or an improper muffler, according to police.

Under the City of London noise bylaw, 38 charges were laid for vehicles causing noise likely to disturb the public.

Read more: Stolen vehicle probe in south London ends near Aylmer with help of canine unit

Four charges were also laid under the Environmental Protection Act for vehicles operating without emissions control equipment. Under this act, motorists may be subject to have their licence plates seized.

They may also be required to have their vehicle repaired and bought back into compliance before they can drive again.

