Comments

Sports

Calgary Flames make Connor Zary club’s first pick of NHL entry draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Team white centre Connor Zary (18) controls the puck during the Kubota OHL/NHL Top Prospects team white on-ice skills testing in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Team white centre Connor Zary (18) controls the puck during the Kubota OHL/NHL Top Prospects team white on-ice skills testing in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Calgary Flames took their time making a first-round selection in the NHL entry draft on Tuesday before picking centre Connor Zary 24th overall.

Calgary started with the No. 19 pick but twice dropped down the order to gain additional third-round selections.

Zary compiled 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games in his third season with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

The six-foot, 178-pound forward from Saskatoon was named to the WHL’s Western Conference all-star team last season.

WHL (Western Hockey League) player profile photo on Kamloops Blazers player Connor Zary at a game against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
WHL (Western Hockey League) player profile photo on Kamloops Blazers player Connor Zary at a game against the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Flames shipped out the 19th pick to get the 22nd and 72nd selections from the New York Rangers, before sliding No. 22 to the Washington Capitals for the 24th and 80th picks.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
