Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police, firefighters attempting recovery operation after vehicle plunges into Lac Saint-Louis

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 9:15 pm
Montreal police were trying to determine whether there were any passengers in a vehicle that plunged into Lac St-Louis in Lachine. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Montreal police were trying to determine whether there were any passengers in a vehicle that plunged into Lac St-Louis in Lachine. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. kali9 / iStock

A recovery operation was underway Tuesday night in Montreal’s Lachine borough to retrieve a vehicle that plunged into the waters of Lac St-Louis near 34 Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a 911 call came in at about 6:35 p.m. reporting the incident.

Read more: One dead, two seriously injured after crash on Laval’s Highway 440

Bergeron said its unclear how many people, if any, were in the vehicle when it went into the lake.

Divers with the Montreal police are at the scene to determine and try to locate any possible occupants.

Trending Stories

Read more: Citizens launch campaign in support of Lachine Marina demolition

Story continues below advertisement

Police were also trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the water in the first place.

The Montreal fire department nautical rescue team was also assisting in the recovery operation.

Click to play video 'Push to save Lachine Marina' Push to save Lachine Marina
Push to save Lachine Marina
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontrealSPVMMontreal Fire DepartmentLachineLac St LouisMontreal water rescueVehicle in Lac St-Louis
Flyers
More weekly flyers