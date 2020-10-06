Police, firefighters attempting recovery operation after vehicle plunges into Lac Saint-Louis

Send this page to someone via email

A recovery operation was underway Tuesday night in Montreal’s Lachine borough to retrieve a vehicle that plunged into the waters of Lac St-Louis near 34 Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a 911 call came in at about 6:35 p.m. reporting the incident.

Bergeron said its unclear how many people, if any, were in the vehicle when it went into the lake.

Divers with the Montreal police are at the scene to determine and try to locate any possible occupants.

Police were also trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the water in the first place.

The Montreal fire department nautical rescue team was also assisting in the recovery operation.

