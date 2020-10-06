Oshawa man on trial for murdering 2 teenaged girls sends condolences to victim’s family

Send this page to someone via email

Adam Strong admitted he dismembered Rori Hache in a video statement shown in court at his double first-degree murder trial.

Strong’s 11-hour interview was played again in court on Tuesday. He could be heard telling the officer interviewing him he thought he was looking at two years in prison for doing an indignity to a human body. He also said he was terrified of what life would look like after getting out.

“I have no illusions of having a life after prison, meaning I’m a dead man, meaning someone’s going to kill me,” Strong said.

Strong told Det. Paul Mitton he thought getting out after two years wouldn’t be a life, and had no doubt it would be worse.

READ MORE: Adam Strong reflects on discovery of human remains during interrogation

Mitton asked the 48-year-old if he meant that he felt safer in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

“In segregation, it feels safer. I’ve done a lot of reading. It’s never been part of my life and I’ve enjoyed reading a lot of books frankly,” Strong responded.

Mitton tried to get Strong to continue talking about what happened to the two young women he’s accused of murdering, 18-year-old Rori Hache and 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Hache’s torso was found in the Oshawa Harbour by fishermen on September 2017, before police found more of her remains in the freezer of Strong’s downtown Oshawa basement apartment in December 2017. Fitzpatrick’s DNA and blood was also found in Strong’s apartment.

As Mitton was explaining how he was trying to get closure for the families, Strong made an abrupt statement.

READ MORE: Durham officer who arrested Adam Strong testifies at murder trial

“I don’t know how appropriate this is, but I’d like to pass on to the mother and father my condolences. But I don’t know if that’s appropriate. I do mean it. I’m that kind of guy,” he told Mitton.

The detective spoke about the Bruce McArthur serial murder case that was playing out around the same time in nearby Toronto, saying it was rare to have a dismemberment case and even rarer to have two within 50 kilometres geographically.

Story continues below advertisement

Strong said he heard rumours that he and McArthur were being kept in the same jail, to which he said, “I’m like, uh, no.”

He also dispelled myths about how he heard he was trying to befriend homeless people, that he often goes to high-end escort services. He called the rumours “baloney.”

Strong then admitted that he had taken Hache out for dinner once, a four-course meal, and that he knew Fitzpatrick but can’t remember where he met her.

“It was so long ago, I have no idea,” he told the veteran polygraph expert.

Strong refused to explain what his relationship was with the two young women, but explained that every time Hache and Fitzpatrick came to his house they left.

Story continues below advertisement

“That doesn’t make sense. So she left your apartment but she ends up back at your apartment or is killed in your apartment, but at some point she’s in your freezer dead?” Mitton said.

Strong replied he knew it was hard to believe but said he was telling the truth.

“If I ever lay it all out, you’ll be like, of course,” he said. Tweet This

Strong explained that a female lawyer who he spoke to, but did not retain, advised him that he needed to hold back “cards” to get what he wants in jail.

“Internet access, comfortable living, that’s all I want for whatever years I have left. I don’t want to get stabbed in the back, you understand that?” he said.

Mitton continued to ask Strong for more details on how he got Hache’s torso to the lake.

“What difference does it make?” Strong snapped.

“I think there’s probably a bunch of stuff I shouldn’t have said.” Tweet This

Strong told Mitton he hoped that Hache’s mother had not seen “what’s left of her,” saying he was worried that would be traumatic for her.

Mitton told Strong that Google cloud technology, which linked his phone to his computer, put him at the lake where Hache’s body was found.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe that was the day you took Rori’s body to the lake,” Mitton said.

“There you go,” an upbeat Strong chirped back.

Lawyers for Strong have argued to have any evidence gleaned from Google tracking technology thrown out. They will also be arguing to have both video statements ruled inadmissible. Those arguments have yet to be heard.

Strong has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. The trial continues.