Coronavirus: Downtown Hamilton spin studio reports 3 COVID-19 cases

A fitness studio offering full-body spin classes has the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Hamilton.

Public health says SPINCO has three total cases, with two patrons and one staff member testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The studio’s website cancelled classes after 5:p.m. on Monday and has no further classes on it online schedule for the rest of the week.

The city still has three outbreaks despite declaring one over on Monday at Koi restaurant in Hess village.

In addition to SPINCO, outbreaks continue at Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Hamilton reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,228.

Officials say 42 per cent (47) of the city’s 113 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 114 active cases as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 8 cases in Oakville and another 5 in Burlington.

The region has had 1,390 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 168 active cases as of Oct. 6. Burlington has 48 active cases and a total of 307 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

There are now six current institutional outbreaks in Halton with another added on Monday at Amica Bronte Harbour where a staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

The other five of the region’s outbreaks are at three long-term care homes (Billings Court Manor, Creek Way Village, and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and two retirement homes (Chartwell Waterford in Oakville and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington).

The agency says 62.1 per cent (100) of its 161 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Niagara public health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bringing the regions total number of cases to 1,147 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 140 active cases as of Oct. 6.

The region has five outbreaks connected to the coronavirus which includes 4 retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, Shalom Gardens in Grimsby, The Meadows of Dorchester and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls) and one nursing home (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Since the pandemic began, 40.8 per cent (469) of the region’s 1,147 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. The region has an overall total of 494 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are four active cases as of Oct 6.

Public health says 32.9 per cent (163) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has a total of 199 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 11 active cases as of Oct. 6.

Public health says 36.68 per cent (73) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current institutional outbreak at Charlotte Villa retirement home in Brantford involving a staff member.