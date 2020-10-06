Online booking for Kingston COVID-19 assessment centre delayed

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says they are currently working on a system to implement online booking for the COVID-19 assessment centre in Kingston.

Last week, the province announced that all assessment centres would be accessed through appointment only, changes made in an effort to prevent long lineups outside during the winter months, in addition to helping ease backlogs of testing samples.

Although the Beechgrove Complex assessment centre switched to testing by appointment this week, they have yet to implement the online booking tool meant to be operational Tuesday.

For now, those wishing to be tested must attend the assessment centre and book a time in person.

KHSC says the online booking system has been delayed because the organization wants to ensure the technology meets the privacy standards required in the health care field, and that it will allow parents to book appointments for children who meet the province’s testing criteria.

KHSC is also finalizing a telephone booking option for those who do not have access to a computer or smartphone.

The health organization has not given a timeline for when the online or phone booking systems will be operational. Until then, the Beechgrove Assessment Centre will continue to take in-person bookings.

Residents should only be tested if they meet the following criteria:

Are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by a public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID alert app;

Are a resident or if they work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, identified by your local public health unit;

Are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The Kingston assessment centre is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

