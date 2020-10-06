Driver faces charges after single-vehicle crash near Milton

A driver who crashed a car into a field in the Milton, Ont., area is facing multiple charges, according to Halton Regional Police.
Officers say the single-vehicle collision happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in a field near Nassagaweya Township on 20 Side Road about 20 kilometres west of Milton.
Police say the 48-year-old driver, from Guelph, faces impaired driving charges.
The man was taken to hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.
Investigators say the driver blew twice the legal limit during a breathalyzer test.
