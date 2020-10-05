Menu

Consumer

Winnipeg selected for new Amazon delivery centre

By Marek Tkach Global News
File photo - Amazon.
File photo - Amazon. Don Mitchell / Global News

A trillion-dollar e-commerce giant has chosen to build and operate a new delivery centre in Winnipeg.

On Monday, the provincial government confirmed Amazon’s plans to build a 113,000-square-foot warehouse inside the Inkster Industrial Park, just northeast of Winnipeg’s airport.

“Manitoba is a great place to do business and we thank Amazon for its investment and for showing confidence in our economy,” said Manitoba’s economic development and training minister, Ralph Eichler.

Read more: Winnipeg Airports Authority ‘working’ with Amazon on potential warehouse in city

The delivery station will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs in departments like: parcel sorting, management and third-party delivery services.

The facility will be used by Amazon to receive and sort parcels from other distribution centres.

Read more: Amazon to open warehouses in Hamilton and Ajax, create more than 2,500 jobs

“We are excited to continue our growth in Canada with our first Manitoba delivery station in Winnipeg,” said Tushar Kumar, Amazon Canada’s regional director of logistics.

“This new delivery station will allow us to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” Kumar continued.

The building is expected to be open for business in 2021.

