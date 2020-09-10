Winnipeg Airports Authority ‘working’ with Amazon on potential warehouse in city

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has been working with retail giant Amazon to build a potential warehouse in the city, the WAA confirmed.

Barry Rempel of the WAA said it’s been in talks with Amazon “over the last couple of years to show them the potential this community.

“They have actually started some flights using subcontracted carriers into the market. And it has certainly been an important part of our growth.”

Winnipeg has positioned itself to be a major player in the cargo market over the past few decades, Rempel said, adding current conditions in the cargo business present a unique opportunity to capitalize on that growth.

“The supply chains are completely upside down right now, and it presents us some incredible opportunity,” Rempel told 680CJOB.

“Having said that, we have to understand that with cargo, as it contributes to the overall potential of an airport, we’re starting from a relatively smaller base in terms of revenue.” Tweet This

The WAA’s goal is to have Amazon build a warehouse on the airport site, Rempel said.

“We would be more than happy to welcome them to this site. … For a group like that, the closer to the airport, the better, because that’s their supply chain.”

Amazon.com said Wednesday it will open two new distribution centres in Ontario that will create more than 2,500 new full-time jobs.

A new warehouse in Hamilton will have more than 1,500 employees who will pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys, Amazon said, adding that a new location in Ajax, Ont., will have more than 1,000 employees who will pack and ship large items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and other household goods.

The two new operations are expected to open in 2021.

— With files from the Canadian Press