Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for two teen girls last seen in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 3:29 pm
Hannah Prescott, 15, and Brooklyn Walker, 13, were last seen in Alliston, Ont. Police say they're concerned for the girls' well-being.
Hannah Prescott, 15, and Brooklyn Walker, 13, were last seen in Alliston, Ont. Police say they're concerned for the girls' well-being. Police handout

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re searching for two girls, 13 and 15 years old, who were last seen in Alliston, Ont.

Hannah Prescott, 15, is described to be about five-feet-five-inches in height, with a slim build, dyed dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue long-sleeve shirt, yellow sandals and a backpack.

Read more: Brampton man charged following police pursuit in Muskoka

Brooklyn Walker, 13, is described to be about five-feet-four-inches in height, with an average build, dyed red hair and was last seen wearing white-and-black tie dye leggings, a black sweater and red shoes.

Trending Stories

Officers say they’re concerned for the safety and well-being of the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death' OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death
OPP continue investigation into 88-year-old Caledon man’s death
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPPAllistonAlliston newsAlliston OntAlliston missing girlsAlliston missing teensBrooklyn WalkerHannah Prescott
Flyers
More weekly flyers