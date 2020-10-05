OPP search for two teen girls last seen in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re searching for two girls, 13 and 15 years old, who were last seen in Alliston, Ont.

Hannah Prescott, 15, is described to be about five-feet-five-inches in height, with a slim build, dyed dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue long-sleeve shirt, yellow sandals and a backpack.

Brooklyn Walker, 13, is described to be about five-feet-four-inches in height, with an average build, dyed red hair and was last seen wearing white-and-black tie dye leggings, a black sweater and red shoes.

Officers say they’re concerned for the safety and well-being of the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

